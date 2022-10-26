Salt Security Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as Demand for API Security Accelerates

API security leader adds Chief People Officer and VP of Customer Success to enhance support for both Salt employees and growing customer base

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced additions to the leadership team to support growth in employees and customers worldwide. Salt has established two new executive leadership roles, naming Renee Hollinger as Chief People Officer and Amelia Forrest Kaye as Vice President of Customer Success. Both Hollinger and Kaye will play pivotal roles in supporting the company's operations and expanding global customer base.

Over the past 12 months, Salt Security has expanded its customer base by more than 300%. New Salt customers include Zoom Communications, Aon, New American Funding, Moneris, Riskified, Open Line NL, and many others. To support this growth, Salt has increased its customer success team six fold, including international representation in Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

"Both Renee and Amelia are accomplished leaders within the technology and security industries with deep expertise shepherding human resource functions and growing customer success teams, respectively," said Michael Nicosia, COO and co-founder, Salt Security. "As API security risks continue to rise, having their experience shaping our initiatives will ensure that Salt continues our leadership role in this market we've pioneered. Their contributions will be instrumental in how we take care of our own people and our customers as we grow worldwide."

Hollinger joins Salt with more than 20 years' experience in human resources, having held leadership positions at well-known global brands such as The Gap, Urban Outfitters, Warner Brothers and Levi Strauss. Hollinger also served as Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources, at ironSource, a leading business platform for the app economy. Most recently, Hollinger was Chief Human Resource Officer at Reltio, a software management provider, where she played a key role in expanding the company's global employee footprint.

"I am excited to join Salt at such a pivotal time in the API security industry," said Hollinger. "Salt Security provides the most proven and robust API security solution available. I was drawn to the company's culture of trust and integrity, and I look forward to fostering an environment where all our employees can thrive and succeed as we rise to meet growing demand for our market-leading technology."

As an experienced global customer success leader with over 15 years' experience in customer and client success, Kaye joins Salt from Tanium, a provider of converged endpoint management, where she led the company's customer engagement function. Prior to Tanium, she held management positions at Deloitte and Reflektive.

"I am privileged to join a company that recognizes that phenomenal customer service has become a critical business differentiator," said Kaye. "As our customer base continues to grow, I look forward to working with this talented customer success team to deliver ongoing value and exceed customer expectations in every step of the API security journey."

Today's announcement follows a slew of recent strategic initiatives at Salt Security. Most recently, CrowdStrike , a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, publicly announced its strategic investment in Salt Security via its investment arm, Falcon Fund. Salt has also recently expanded its channel program, making the Salt platform more broadly available to companies around the globe through an increasing network of distributors, channel partners, consultancies, and integrators.

On October 26, Salt Security will be hosting its second API Security Summit, featuring conversations with AWS, Google, CrowdStrike, MuleSoft, and other partners, customers, and industry experts. More information about the event and registration can be found here . Salt also introduced its refreshed branding in concert with the API Security Summit.

To learn more about Salt Security or to request a demo, please visit https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed in minutes and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security

