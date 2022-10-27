First Horizon Recognized as one of The Best-In-State Employers 2022 by Forbes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list and full announcement can be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

The surveys were anonymous, and associates were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including the following safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.

"First Horizon realizes that the working environment has changed over the last several years," said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "This recognition validates our post pandemic efforts to elevate equity in every aspect of our organization. We remain intently focused on providing competitive associate benefits and remaining a best-in-class employer in our state."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

