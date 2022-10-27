InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Carpal Tunnel Brace (TLS-226)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a chiropractor and I was diagnosed with severe carpal tunnel syndrome during graduate school. I needed a better wrist brace to reduce pain, so I invented the CARPAL TUNNEL SUPPORT," said an inventor, from Clearwater, Fla. "My design would offer an improved alternative to standard carpal tunnel braces."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a carpal tunnel brace. In doing so, it helps to treat cases caused by ligamentous laxity. As a result, it increases support and it could help to eliminate pain and carpal tunnel symptoms. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals with carpal tunnel syndrome. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

