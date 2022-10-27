Kajeet Launches Private 5G Channel Partner Program

Kajeet provides channel partners with turnkey services to capitalize on the increased demand for private wireless networks

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a world-class provider of private wireless and managed IoT connectivity, today announced the launch of its national channel partner program to address the growing demand for private wireless networks for education and enterprise customers. The new program is designed to make it easy for IT vendors, system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs), value added resellers (VARs) and consultants to capitalize on Private 5G's growth and increase their revenues.

"We are aggressively focusing on a value-added channel program to help us scale our go-to-market efforts."

Private 5G is one of the biggest and fastest growing business opportunities. According to J.P. Morgan, Private 5G will generate $180B annually by 2030. Kajeet's Channel Partner Program ensures partners have everything they need to take full advantage of the growth of private wireless. Kajeet provides the network solution, services, and business support that its channel partners need to deliver innovative new Private 5G services, grow their revenue and build and maintain strong customer relationships.

"To keep up with the increasing demand for Private 5G solutions, we are aggressively focusing on a value-added channel program to help us scale our go-to-market efforts," said Derrick Frost, SVP & GM of Private Wireless at Kajeet. "Our partners are excited about the Kajeet Private 5G Platform and the growth of our business, led by our innovative and groundbreaking software and a strong combination of leading technology partners like Google and Samsung."

Kajeet helps its partners capitalize on the growing demand for Private 5G by providing:

Innovative & Flexible End-to-End Solution : Channel partners are provided with a turnkey Private 5G solution, including hardware, software, professional design, and installation services across licensed, unlicensed, and CBRS spectrum

Cloud & Managed Services: Kajeet cloud-hosted platform and managed network services offering includes 24x7x365 carrier-class NOC services and Tier 1 customer call center support

World-Class Technology Partners: Kajeet has partnered with leading providers such as Google, Samsung, Airspan and Baicells to provide channel partners with a best-of-breed Private 5G solution

Co-Marketing & Sales Support: Channel partners are provided technical and marketing materials, as well as sales call support, deal registration, market development funds (MDF) and quarterly attainment bonuses

Several newly signed partners are already bringing high-quality private wireless broadband to underserved students and neighborhoods and opening new opportunities in cities, Tribal communities, and enterprise markets.

"Kajeet has helped us connect thousands of Native American families across the nation with Internet access and data services. We are thrilled with the capabilities and access the new PLTE offers for everyone within these communities. The future is bright with Kajeet," says Thomas Merryman of JTM Enterprises.

According to Mike Baker, CEO of RocNet Supply, Inc. , "We are very excited about our new partnership with Kajeet. This collaboration allows us to provide much-needed Private LTE and 5G solutions to RocNet's large network of ISPs, municipalities, and enterprise customers. Combined with RocNet's unparalleled customer service and support, the Kajeet solution will continue to disrupt Private 5G."

To become a Kajeet partner, please visit Private5G.Kajeet.com

About Kajeet

Kajeet® is a leading IoT connectivity services provider that enables thousands of schools, healthcare providers, government organizations, and world-class enterprises to better connect with their students, employees, and customers. Kajeet's Private 5G Platform simplifies private wireless, allowing education and enterprise customers to easily build and manage their own private wireless networks.

