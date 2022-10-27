New Scorecard Reveals Restaurant Chains Are Failing to Invest in Humane and Sustainable Food Systems

World Animal Protection Calls on Companies to Reduce Sourcing of Animal Products by 25% by 2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Animal Protection US, a global animal welfare non-profit organization, released a new scorecard, Moving the Menu 2022, ranking the 50 largest restaurant chains in the United States on their approach and progress toward improving the welfare of chickens raised for meat and breeding pigs in their supply chains by making good on past promises to eliminate some of the worst cruelty in factory farms, and reducing the predominance of animal products on their menus.

Moving the Menu revealed that most of the largest restaurant chains in the country are failing to invest in humane and sustainable food systems. No company has made reducing animal products a priority, despite how important it is for protecting our climate, public health, and billions of animals.

Key results of the assessment include:

Well-known brands such as Domino's, Chick-Fil-A, Zaxby's, Wingstop, Little Caesars, Culver's, Chili's, Dairy Queen, Dunkin', Arby's, Five Guys, Jersey Mike's, Whataburger, Sonic, Olive Garden, and several others fall into the bottom rankings across all issues assessed. They have failed to adopt any meaningful pig or chicken welfare commitments or diversify their protein offerings.

Very few restaurants have taken meaningful steps to increase plant-based protein offerings, and none have set clear goals to reduce animal products on their menus.

Approximately 4 out of 5 companies have not adopted the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) to improve the lives of chickens in their supply chains.

Nearly all companies lack a meaningful commitment to eliminating gestation crates for pigs.

Maha Bazzi, Farming Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection, US said, "Food companies cannot continue to ignore the devastating impact of factory farming on animals, people, and the environment. Not only must companies adopt meaningful animal welfare policies that eliminate cruel practices common on factory farms and publicly report on their progress, but they must simultaneously commit to reducing the centrality of animal products on their menus and prioritizing innovative plant-based options. Reducing their sourcing of animal products will better enable companies to meet their animal welfare promises while lowering the emissions in their supply chains."

World Animal Protection is calling on food companies to do better for farmed animals and the environment by committing to reducing their procurement of animal products by 25% by 2030, while continuing to ensure they eliminate the worst practices endured by animals in their supply chains.

Individuals can showcase their support by adding their name to World Animal Protection's petition and signing up for Meating Halfway, a personalized meat reduction journey.

The full Moving the Menu scorecard can be viewed here.

World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is the global voice for animal welfare, with more than 70 years' experience campaigning for a world where animals live free from cruelty and suffering.

We have offices in 12 countries and work across 47 countries. We collaborate with local communities, the private sector, civil society, and governments to change animals' lives for the better.

Our goal is to change the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering for both wild and farmed animals. Through our global food system strategy, we will end factory farming and create a humane and sustainable food system, that puts animals first. By transforming the broken systems that fuel exploitation and commodification, we will give wild animals the right to a wildlife. Our work to protect animals will play a vital role in solving the climate emergency, the public health crisis, and the devastation of natural habitats.

For more information on World Animal Protection, visit: http://www.worldanimalprotection.us/



Plant-Based Pig Welfare Chicken Welfare Tier 1 (Leading on Progress)

Chipotle

Tier 2 (Good Progress)

The Cheesecake Factory

Tier 3 (Making Progress) Chipotle; Starbucks



Tier 4 (Getting Started) Denny's; KFC; Panera; Pizza Hut; Taco Bell Applebee's; Burger King; Denny's; IHOP; McDonald's; Panera; Popeyes; Starbucks; Wendy's Chipotle; Jack in the Box; Panera; Red Robin; Starbucks; Papa John's; Subway; TGI Fridays Tier 5 (Poor Progress) Burger King; Carl's Jr.; Red Robin; The Cheesecake Factory Cracker Barrel; Longhorn Steakhouse; Olive Garden; Outback Steakhouse; Papa John's; Red Lobster; Red Robin; Subway The Cheesecake Factory; McDonald's Tier 6 (Very Poor Progress) Applebee's; Cracker Barrel; IHOP; Jack in the Box; Longhorn Steakhouse; McDonald's; Olive Garden; Outback Steakhouse; Papa John's; Popeyes; Red Lobster; Subway; TGI Fridays; Wendy's Carl's Jr.; Jack in the Box; KFC; Pizza Hut; Taco Bell; TGI Fridays Applebee's; Burger King; Carl's Jr.; Cracker Barrel; Denny's; IHOP; KFC; Longhorn Steakhouse; Olive Garden; Outback Steakhouse; Pizza Hut; Popeyes; Red Lobster; Taco Bell; Wendy's Tier 6 on ALL issues (Very Poor Progress) Arby's; Bojangles; Buffalo Wild Wings; Checkers & Rally's; Chick-Fil-A; Chili's; Culver's; Dunkin'; Dairy Queen; Domino's; Five Guys; Golden Corral; Hardee's; In-N-Out Burger; Jersey Mike's; Jimmy John's; Little Caesars; Panda Express; Raising Cane's; Sonic; Texas Roadhouse; Waffle House; Wingstop; Whataburger; Zaxby's

