Good+Foundation Marks Anniversary With Engagement Campaign, New Corporate Donations to Uplift Efforts to Dismantle Intergenerational Poverty

Non-Profit Founded by Jessica Seinfeld Reaches $80m In Donated Goods; Celebrates Continued Growth of Training Program; New Community Center in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good+Foundation today marks its 21st anniversary and the launch of a new fundraising drive and engagement campaign to support the organization's efforts to dismantle intergenerational poverty. Founded in 2001 to distribute essential goods to help families raise children, today Good+Foundation is a national nonprofit that delivers millions of dollars annually in brand-new items to under-resourced families, trains thousands of social workers, and has emerged as a leader in addressing the key factors of cyclical poverty.

Good+Foundation donated more than $80m worth of goods to over a million families, with $10.6m of goods distributed in 2021 to nearly 300,000 families in partnership with 116 grantee organizations. That same year, Good+Foundation met 99.45% of all requests for critical gear and supplies — including cribs and strollers. To mark the organization's anniversary, Good+Foundation will be celebrating key milestones in the organization's history every day for 21 days, as part of a fundraising campaign anchored by a pledge from Johnson & Johnson.

"As we mark our 21st anniversary, Good+Foundation has arrived as a bold, intersectional advocate for dismantling intergenerational poverty," said Katherine Snider, CEO, Good+Foundation. "We are deeply engaged with frontline communities in piloting solutions to tackle the root causes of poverty, now more than ever."

Good+Foundation works to dismantle multigenerational poverty in several ways: Through in-kind grantmaking; through a microgrant program; through advocacy, and through the Good+ Training Academy, which increases the capacity of individuals and agencies who want to invest in utilizing a trauma-informed lens to successfully support caregivers and families. In Los Angeles, Good+ is training every social worker in the L.A. Department of Children and Family Services on father-inclusion and the personal biases that can impede what's best for the child.

"Over the last 21 years, the Good+Foundation model has strategically evolved to drive the greatest possible impact, from a focus on babies and moms to households and now to the whole family, caregivers, service providers and the whole community," said Jessica Seinfeld, Founder and Chairperson of the Good+Foundation Board of Directors. "I'm enormously proud of the work of the growing Good+Foundation staff, and of the organization's growth into a leading national anti-poverty organization."

A hallmark of the organization is Good+Foundation's focus on fathers, and on father absence as a key factor in cyclical poverty. Good+Foundation believes that the more that is invested in fathers, and in their capacity to be engaged co-parents, the greater the impact on children and families.

Over the next 21 days, Good+Foundation will be sharing stories of impact and key milestones transformed by the organization's work on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. A six-figure fundraising campaign has been catalyzed by initial investments from Johnson & Johnson and the Board of Directors.

"This is a moment to focus on the impact our evidence-based approach has had on intergenerational poverty over the last 21 years," said Snider.

GOOD+FOUNDATION BY THE NUMBERS

Since its founding, Good+Foundation donated tens of millions of diapers – 2,218,608 alone in 2021. Good+Foundation has donated more than $80 million worth of critical goods — including cribs and strollers — to millions of families.

97% of Good+Foundation families are low income; 94% are people of color.

In 2021, Good+Foundation distributed $10.6m in goods to nearly 300,000 families, in partnership with 116 grantee organizations.

In 2021, Good+Foundation met 99.45% of critical gear requests including: 1,113 Strollers, 969 Car Seats, 836 Breast Pumps, 656 Feeding Seats, 640 Front Carriers, 400 Playpens, 349 Safety Gates, and 389 Cribs.

In 2021, Good+Foundation Training Academy trained 6,921 social workers and other frontline workers for a total of 1,715,641 training hours.

By the end of 2022, Good+Foundation will have provided over $836,000 in micro-grants to help parents cover the cost of groceries, rent, medical expenses and other essentials.

In 2021, Good+Foundation donated goods to 116 grantee partners in Los Angeles, CA ; New York, NY ; Baltimore, MD ; Chicago, IL ; Houston, TX ; Lowell, MA ; San Antonio, TX ; San Francisco, CA ; Seattle, WA ; Vancouver, BC ; and Washington DC .

Good+Foundation recently opened a new 6700 square foot community and training center located in South Los Angeles . From this new facility, Good+Foundation will continue to distribute millions of dollars worth of essential caregiver goods annually to our partners. The center also serves as a hosting space for volunteer groups, and adds significant capacity to the Good+ Training Academy.

Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. Good+ supports mothers and children, and devotes attention to non-custodial and formerly incarcerated fathers to address one of the root causes of cyclical poverty: father absence. Today, the organization partners with a national network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats and diapers – with life skills training, employment assistance, financial literacy, co-parenting classes and more. By giving fathers tools, dignity and opportunities to re-engage with their families, Good+ is improving outcomes for children.

