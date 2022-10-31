EMPLOYMENT LAW EXPERT ERIN PULASKI RELEASES TREATISE WITH PRACTISING LAW INSTITUTE

Erin Pulaski, Partner of the San Francisco-based employment law firm Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP, releases treatise delving into statutes and case law governing the employer-employee relationship in California.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Erin Pulaski, Partner at Rudy Exelrod Zieff & Lowe LLP (REZL), has released a new treatise through the Practising Law Institute (PLI). Ms. Pulaski served as Co-Editor alongside Greenberg Traurig LLP's Lindsay Hutner.

An expert in employment law, Ms. Pulaski has been an active member of numerous successful trial teams, providing stellar advocacy for clients who have experienced discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and unequal pay, earning her prestigious recognition of being named among LawDragon's Top 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Attorneys for 2022.

The treatise, California Employment Law, includes fourteen chapters providing practical guidance on state, local, and federal rules and regulations, and the intricacies of employment law as it pertains to a variety of topics including discrimination, workplace harassment, and whistleblower rights. This comprehensive resource features more than thirty contributors.

Ms. Pulaski has co-authored a chapter on Gender Discrimination with REZL Senior Litigation Counsel, Zoë DeGeer. Ms. DeGeer has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star for Labor and Employment Attorneys for the past three years.

REZL partner Michelle Lee and Senior Litigation Counsel Meghan Loisel are also featured as co-authors of a chapter on Race, National Origin and Religious Discrimination. Ms. Lee joins Ms. Pulaski in the LawDragon Top 500 rankings and has been named one of the Top Women Attorneys in Northern California by San Francisco Magazine, and Ms. Loisel has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for Employment Litigation.

The treatise, available for purchase through PLI, is a valuable resource for both attorneys and compliance and human resources professionals.

Rudy Exelrod Zieff & Lowe is a leading firm in employment law dedicated to achieving exceptional results whether in the courtroom or negotiating table and has been widely recognized for their extraordinary service. They were recently named a Band 1 Firm for Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs in California by Chambers & Partners .

