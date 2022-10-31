Evolve Capital Partners Advises Longshore Capital Partners on Acquisition of Southwest Adjusters

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Capital Partners Inc., a leading independent investment bank specializing in the finance and technology sectors, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive financial advisor to Longshore Capital Partners ("Longshore") on its acquisition of Southwest Adjusters ("SWA"), a leading multi-line independent insurance adjustment agency.

Headquartered in Dickinson, TX, SWA provides outsourced insurance claim adjusting services nationwide for property, catastrophe, desk and damage appraisal claims. The investment by Longshore places SWA in a position to expand its leadership as a trusted partner to insurance carriers across the United States.

Longshore is a Chicago-based middle-market private equity group focused on entrepreneurial-run business services firms and has a successful history of helping companies accelerate growth through value creation initiatives accomplished in partnership with management teams.

"Evolve was extremely proactive and resourceful through the identification and transaction process," commented Ryan Anthony, Co-Founder and Partner at Longshore. "Evolve's deep expertise and relationships in the insurance ecosystem allowed us to efficiently scope the landscape in order to partner with an impressive national claims firm, which consummated in a highly successful transaction. We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Evolve as we continue seeking quality companies in the insurance services space."

"We were impressed by Evolve's detailed knowledge of the P&C insurance claims space and its ability to clearly articulate our needs and objectives with a preferred partner," stated Randy McFarland, Founder at SWA. "Longshore brings a partnership approach to the table and provides an understanding of our industry and support for future organic expansion activities and add-on acquisitions. We are pleased Evolve initiated this successful transaction, which helps fuel our next leg of growth."

Alex Koles, Founder and Managing Director of Evolve said "It was an absolute pleasure working alongside the teams at the Longshore and SWA. This successful insurance services M&A transaction reinforces our rising position as a growing investment bank serving the insurance services and claims ecosystem. We continue to be excited about the long-term prospects of the space."

About Evolve Capital Partners

Evolve Capital Partners Inc. ("Evolve") is a growing investment bank focused exclusively on entrepreneurial businesses operating at the intersection of technology-enabled solutions and financial services. Evolve's primary coverage verticals include Insurance, Capital Markets and Lending where we advise technology-enabled service and software companies.

As an independent investment bank, Evolve only advises on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital raises, and financial restructurings. Evolve dispenses bespoke and mission-critical advice in a creative environment generating optimal outcomes. Evolve is based in New York, NY.

