Sequentify collaborates with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute, under an NIH grant for evaluating the effect of clonal hematopoiesis on cognitive impairment and kidney function decline

Sequentify collaborates with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute, under an NIH grant for evaluating the effect of clonal hematopoiesis on cognitive impairment and kidney function decline

Enabling deep sequencing of over 6,000 patients cohort using an ultra-fast and cost effective targeted sequencing NGS panel

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequentify announced its collaboration with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science (WIS) and NIH, as part of a grant to sequence over 6,000 patients using the Sequentify Myeloid NGS panel, offering cost-effective, high throughput NGS sequencing at scale.

As part of the collaboration, Dr. Liran Shlush from the Weizmann Institute will use Sequentify's high throughput Myeloid panel to sequence over 6,000 patients to evaluate the hypothesis that age-related clonal hematopoiesis may play a role in the progression of mild cognitive impairment and kidney function decline.

Sequentify's Myeloid NGS genetic panel enables diagnostics, screening and prediction of blood-derived cancers such as MDS, AML, MPN, CMML and JMML.

Based on Sequentify's patent-pending InfiniSeq technology, Sequentify's Myeloid panel enables hospitals, genomic labs and oncology clinics to implement fast, automation-friendly and cost-effective diagnostics and screening, providing oncologists with a same-day response enabling them to perform patients' diagnostics and whole population screening to detect early Myeloid cancers.

The InfiniSeq technology enables library preparation as a one-pot reaction in 4 steps within 3.15 hours and involves 40 minutes of hands-on time allowing easy implementation by healthcare providers in a single shift (morning to noon). This means fewer employees are needed, less training required, the pricing supports mass market implementations. Furthermore, the technology enables scalability from sequencing a few patients to performing whole population screening, keeping costs low and turnover time fast.

Together with the Myeloid panel, Sequentify offers its analysis pipeline to easily and rapidly determine variants, running on-site in the hospital or lab, saving cloud costs and maintaining patients' privacy.

"We are happy to collaborate with the Weizmann Institute of Science, through its commercial arm, Yeda, on Myeloid research using Sequentify's Myeloid panel for the research of CKD and cognitive impairment in elderly people", said Tamir Biezuner, CSO and Co-founder of Sequentify. "Sequentify's Myeloid panel offers universities, hospitals and research labs an easy pathway to implementation of NGS for myeloid-related disease with unparalleled ease and affordability, and aligns with our mission of democratizing genomics and enabling diagnostics, screening and prediction at scale."

"Mild cognitive decline and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are global health problems that have reached epidemic proportions, disproportionately affecting the elderly population, and its prevalence is rising rapidly in older adults." said Prof. Liran Shlush, PhD MD at the Weizmann Institute. "The ability to perform targeted sequencing across large cohorts easily and cost-effectively using Sequentify's technology now enables affordable performance of such research."

The Sequentify Myeloid NGS panel is for Research Use Only (RUO). It is not intended for use in clinical diagnostics.

Sequentify now offers free samples of its Myeloid panel for evaluation by healthcare organizations. Contact Sequentify for more details.

Media Contact:

Avigayil Simpson

avigayil@sequentify.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sequentify