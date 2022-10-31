Veterans and Military Families for Progress (www.vmfp.org) endorses these candidates in the upcoming 2022 Elections

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military members reintegrating into the civilian job market need access to educational benefits and job training opportunities. Support of legislation addressing these goals is critical.

Veterans, active duty, and military families will be well-served with their election to the offices of President, US Senate or Representative, and State Governor.

Veterans and Military Families for Progress is a 501(c)(4) non-partisan, not-for-profit, tax-exempt Veterans' organization headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Candidate

State

Position

Gallego, Ruben

AZ

House

Kelly, Mark

AZ

Senate

Carbahol, Salud

CA

House

Chen, Jay

CA

House

Jones, Kermit Dr.

CA

House

Lieu, Ted

CA

House

Panetta, Jimmy

CA

House

Rollins, Will

CA

House

Crow, Jason

CO

House

Neguse, Joe

CO

House

Hayes, Jahana

CT

House

Carper, Tom

DE

Senate

Murphy, Stephanie

FL

House

Flowers, Marcus

GA

House

Warnock, Raphael

GA

Senate

Branco, Patrick

HI

House

Kahele, Kai

HI

House

Axne, Cindy

IA

House

Franken, Mike

IA

Senate

Duckworth, Tammy

IL

Senate

Underwood, Lauren

IL

House

Schmidt, Patrick

KS

House

Mixon, Luke

LA

Senate

Auchinclass, Jake

MA

House

Moulton, Seth

MA

House

Moore, Wes

MD

Governor

Golden, Jared

ME

House

Peters, Gary

MI

Senate

Slotkin, Elissa

MI

House

Whitmer, Gretchen

MI

Governor

Walz, Tim

MN

Governor

Davis, Don

NC

House

Jackson, Jeff

NC

House

Kim, Andy

NJ

House

Malinowski, Tom

NJ

House

Sherrill, Mikie

NJ

House

Lee, Susie

NV

House

Castelli, Matt

NY

House

Conole, Francis

NY

House

Gordon, Jackie

NY

House

Rose, Max

NY

House

Ryan, Pat

NY

House

Kaptur, Marcy

OH

House

Ryan, Tim

OH

Senate

Kotek, Tina

OR

Governor

Deluzio, Chris

PA

House

Ehasz, Ashley

PA

House

Fetterman, John

PA

Senate

Houlahan, Chrissy

PA

House

Magaziner, Seth

RI

House

Reed, Jack

RI

Senate

Allred, Colin

TX

House

Crockett, Jasmine

TX

House

Fulford, Robin

TX

House

Hill, Tartisha

TX

House

Lira, John

TX

House

O'Rourke, Beto

TX

Governor

Perez, Maclovio

TX

House

Ramirez, Ruben

TX

House

Srivastava, Sandeep

TX

House

Vallejo, Michelle

TX

House

Luria, Elaine

VA

House

Spanberger, Abigail

VA

House

NATIONAL CONTACT:  President Jack Krueger

SOURCE Veterans and Military Families for Progress

