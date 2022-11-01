CASIO G-SHOCK LEVELS UP WITH NEW SUPER MARIO BROS.™ DESIGNED TIMEPIECE

The model's theme ties into G-SHOCK and Super Mario's identity of being up for any challenge.

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to introduce the DW5600SMB-4 model featuring design elements from the popular Nintendo® game, Super Mario Bros. This limited-edition timepiece represents the classic 1980s game through its whimsical design and nostalgic theme, as well as Mario's "never give up" attitude that parallels the spirit of challenge present in G-SHOCK's origins.

Both G-SHOCK and Super Mario are cultural icons from Japan that have amassed dedicated fanbases that span decades and countries. With this in mind, G-SHOCK brings the Super Mario Bros. world to life through a carefully curated design and playful details that will appeal to all generations of Super Mario lovers – Mario red on the bezel and dial, background blue of the game's overworld stages and gold accents that recall Mario's precious coins.

The base model adopts the square DW-5600 design that represents G-SHOCK's iconic silhouette. When turning on the backlight, the classic Mario is displayed, and by combining it with the glass-printed Koopa Troopa shell on the bottom of the dial, the iconic game move is reproduced. The 8-bit Mario is printed on the band like camouflage, and all the dial fonts are 8-bit to create the atmosphere of 1985. To commemorate the collaboration, the watch comes in special packaging with an illustration of the opening screen of the game and Mario's signature phrase, "Here we go!"

The timepiece also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200-Meter Water Resistance

EL Backlight with Flash Alert

Multi-Function Alarm

Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (60 Min)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

The DW5600SMB-4 will retail for $150 and will be available for purchase starting November 11th at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

TM & © 2022 Nintendo.

