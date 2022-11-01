Complete Business Group partners with Fyle to reduce time spent on expense management for thousands of clients

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Business Group, an award-winning QuickBooks Solutions Provider who works with over 750 QuickBooks ProAdvisors, joins hands with Fyle, a real-time expense management platform. Complete Business Group provides consulting and advisory services for 1000+ clients and helps optimize their accounting processes.

Complete Business Group is one of the top Intuit resellers in the US, and Carrie Kahn, the CEO, has been named among Insightful Accountant's Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisors every year since 2014. Alongside Dan DeLong, who runs schoolofbookkeeping.com , they provide training and consulting services. With over 18 years of experience with Intuit, they offer the best QuickBooks product suitable for their clients at a discounted rate.

They have been looking for an expense management solution that integrates with QuickBooks Online and significantly reduces time and effort involved. Despite working with most expense management solutions, they were still searching for the right accounting tools to market to their clients.

"We came across Fyle while attending Scaling New Heights in June 2022 and loved the tool. Complete Business Group is not just an Intuit reseller; we also offer consulting services to our clients. Fyle's automation capabilities and simple UI is just what we are looking for. This can help save hours of time and effort for our clients so that they can focus on more important things," says Carrie, Founder and CEO, Complete Business Group.

Founded in 2016, Fyle is a real-time expense management solution that works on all credit cards. Nestled within everyday tools like Gmail, Outlook, Slack, MS Teams, or text messages, Fyle provides employees with a unique way of tracking business expenses.

With real-time card feeds, Fyle provides instant visibility into card spend, reducing the dependency on broken bank feeds. Employees get notified on Slack or text messages once they swipe their card, and on replying with the receipt, it gets auto-matched to the right expense.

With this partnership, Fyle and Complete Business Group plan to bring the combined benefits of Fyle's expense management software and Intuit's accounting software to 1000+ clients and 750+ ProAdvisors. Complete Business Group wishes to expand its technology stack and hone its advisory services to serve its clients better and increase trust and credibility.

"Fyle's deep integration with QuickBooks Online is the icing on the cake. It's easy to set up, so we don't have to rely on a support team. With automated mappings and scheduled imports and exports, our clients don't have to manually map expense items from their expense software to QuickBooks Online," says Dan DeLong, QuickBooks Support Specialist.

"We want to partner with more accounting practitioners, value-added resellers, and ProAdvisors, to showcase Fyle's capabilities to a larger audience. Our relationship with Complete Business Group aligns with that goal, and we are delighted to bring Fyle's real-time expense management capabilities to their clients," says Yashwanth Madhusudhan, CEO, Fyle.

About Complete Business Group

Complete Business Group was founded by Carrie Kahn, who has over 25 years of experience in the accounting space. They help small businesses and their staff to implement the most cost-effective and easy-to-use QuickBooks accounting solutions.

About Fyle

Fyle is the new standard in expense management for small businesses and is built for employees, finance teams, and accounting firms. With real-time card feeds, tight accounting integrations, and easy receipt tracking, Fyle helps finance teams worldwide close their books faster. Learn more at fylehq.com .

