Cory Burdette joins Coastal States Bank as Senior Vice President in its Financial Institutions Group

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank ("CSB") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cory Burdette has joined CSB as the Senior Vice President for the bank's newly created Financial Institutions Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank) (PRNewswire)

Cory brings over 15 years of extensive banking experience working in the correspondent banking space with community and middle market financial institutions throughout the Southeast. Prior to joining CSB, Cory held a similar position with Atlantic Capital Bank in Atlanta, GA and before that he was with BBVA Compass as Vice President, Correspondent Relationship Manager.

"We are excited to welcome Cory to the team" said Steve Stone, CSB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Cory's background and experience as a veteran correspondent banker will help CSB build a best-in-class Financial Institution Group focused on building relationships with other financial institutions across the southeast."

Cory is a native of Georgia and received his B.S. in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing and Management from Georgia College and State University before beginning his career in banking.

About Coastal States Bank

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Correspondent Marine, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. As of September 30, 2022, CSB had approximately $1.72 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

