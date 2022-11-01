Devyser appoints John Murad as General Manager in the US

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser today announces the appointment of John Murad as Vice President and General Manager for Devyser US. He will be responsible for all Devyser operations in North America. John Murad is joining Devyser on November 1 and reports to Devyser's CCO Theis Kipling.

"We are very pleased to have John onboard when we now advance to the next phase in North America. With his leadership and very relevant experience in advanced sales processes as well as reimbursement management, John will be able to scale the organization and develop Devyser's offering in the US. The recruitment of John to lead our operations in USA clearly signify our commitment to commercial success in the country," says Theis Kipling, CCO of Devyser.

John Murad has over 20 years' experience from senior management positions in health care, including National Sales Director at Veracyte and Marketing Director at the Abbott point of care lab diagnostics division.

John has an accomplished profile with solid experience across pharma and diagnostics as well as across marketing, sales and leadership from similar growth focused roles as the one he will now take up at Devyser making him ideal for the role.

About Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ)

Devyser develops, produces, and sells genetic testing kits to laboratories in more than 45 countries. The products are used for advanced DNA testing in the hereditary disease, oncology, and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient monitoring. Devyser's products simplify complex genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid results. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Devyser's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB. For more information, visit www.devyser.com.

