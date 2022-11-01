Freedom Mortgage Corporation Launches Its Annual Holiday Toy Drive Campaign

Join the company and its employees from Nov. 1-29 to provide holiday gifts to children

across the country, supporting Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army, and

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and the top VA and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021, kicks-off today its Holiday Toy Drive campaign. The annual giving campaign encourages Freedom Mortgage's employees, vendors, business partners, customers, and the general public to join its efforts in providing holiday gifts to less-fortunate children across the country.

"While we are currently living in an economically challenging time, we can all give a little," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "Our collective efforts can have an enormous impact. I'm proud we are continuing our tradition of supporting households in need so they can bring smiles to their children."

In addition to donating online, employees can drop off brand-new toys to collection bins at select Freedom Mortgage offices. In past years, Freedom Mortgage's Holiday Toy campaign has provided more than 19,000 toys to children across the country. Since 2012, Freedom Mortgage has collected over 60,000 toys.

To donate now, click here or visit: https://one.bidpal.net/fmholiday22.

For more information on Team Freedom Cares , which organizes opportunities for Freedom Mortgage employees, family members, friends and customers to support their local communities as well as veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, visit www.teamfreedomcares.org.

For more information on Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/services, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage was the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021 (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2021), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2021, Freedom Mortgage was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces as well as in Top Workplaces USA. Additionally, the company joined the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll once again in 2022 for being recognized for the eighth time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

