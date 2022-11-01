GNCO, Inc. Acquires Intermountain Lift Truck

Transaction marks ongoing expansion for GNCO, Inc. while strengthening Intermountain Lift Truck Offerings.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCO, Inc., has acquired Intermountain Lift Truck, effective November 1, 2022.

Intermountain Lift Truck

Intermountain Lift Truck will remain under local management and committed to its vendors, suppliers, and customers within Utah, Wyoming, Montana, and Oregon. As the Intermountain Lift Truck brand grows, we are dedicated to hiring top talent in the area for technicians, parts, and sales personnel.

"We are excited to have Intermountain Lift Truck become a part of our organization, as they have an incredible family culture," says Matt Adams, President of GNCO, Inc. As part of this acquisition, Intermountain Lift Truck will utilize GNCO resources to enhance the business.

"The Intermountain Lift Truck team is excited for this partnership with GNCO," says Nick Williams, Vice President of Intermountain Lift Truck. "We look forward to the exponential growth that this partnership allows for our team to support our clients."

About GNCO, Inc.: GNCO is the parent corporation of several material handling companies across the United States. Each business within the GNCO family is independently operated and has separate product offerings. Our operating companies deliver safe, high-quality industrial products and services to meet our customers' needs. Our synergy and expertise enable our operating companies to be the best equipment distribution suppliers of choice. Stay up to date with GNCO by following us on LinkedIn.

About Intermountain Lift Truck: Intermountain Lift Truck is one of the largest material handling equipment companies in Utah, specializing in aftermarket replacement parts, support, and service for all makes and models of forklifts. They emphasize sophisticated systems installations, diesel truck repair, aerial equipment rentals, and commercial door service.

