Goulston & Storrs Attorney Jaclyn Grodin Named a "Litigation Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Jaclyn Grodin has been named a "Litigation Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal (NLJ) for her forward-thinking work as a commercial litigator representing and advising companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, and investment advisers in a wide range of business disputes and investigations. Grodin's trailblazing career has moved across the private and public sectors, and she is known for her litigation prowess and sage counsel in the private funds space, including representing clients in partnership and investor actions, financial fraud, securities-related matters, and government investigations.

Early in her career, Grodin worked on Madoff-related litigations stemming from investor claims made against feeder funds that invested with him and had a front-row seat to how one of the largest frauds in U.S. history happened. As an Assistant Attorney General in the Investor Protection Bureau of the New York Attorney General's Office, Grodin learned about the financial services industry from the perspective of a public servant and worked on high-profile securities fraud matters, including the investigation of a subsidiary of a major retirement asset manager that led to significant organizational reforms and nearly $100 million in restitution for investors. She also led the investigation and subsequent trial of a private equity fund, adviser, and broker-dealer for violations of New York's Martin Act, resulting in a precedential liability finding and a nearly $8 million restitution award for defrauded investors.

Grodin now focuses her practice on helping private fund clients develop best practices for their compliance and investor relations programs, and to defend themselves in regulatory proceedings. "Being on both sides of these disputes has allowed me to balance the business realities of fundraising and managing assets against the relevant regulatory environment when advising clients and has made me a more well-rounded advocate," Grodin told the NLJ. "Helping clients understand how the rapidly changing regulatory landscape may impact them and what they can do to get ahead of the curve is exciting and rewarding."

Outside of the office, Grodin is an appointed member of the New York City Bar Association Judiciary Committee, which evaluates candidates for election, reelection, appointment, reappointment, designation, and certification to judicial office in state and federal courts in New York City. She also serves on the Board of Directors of NADAP, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides wellness and workforce development services to underserved New Yorkers. Grodin received her J.D. from Boston College Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from New York University.

