MAIN EVENT LAUNCHES 'FAMILY KITCHEN', A NEW IN-CENTER RESTAURANT REDEFINING FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT DINING

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event, one of the fastest growing family entertainment brands in the country, unveils its new, in-center restaurant, "Family Kitchen", that includes nearly 50 new and unique menu items. The new restaurant builds on Main Event's unmatched entertainment experience by providing a best-in-class dining destination, offering a variety of quality dishes that make the meal as memorable as the fun.

The Crowd Pleaser, one of the new Family Feast options at Main Event's Family Kitchen (PRNewswire)

The new restaurant features hand-crafted, flavorful, and high-quality dishes that rival the best local restaurants, making it the next top destination for meal-time traditions. Most notably are the playful culinary creations that you won't find anywhere else such as:

The Triple Lava Burger made from three hand-smashed patties topped with American cheese, then smothered in cheese sauce and finished with caramelized onions

The PBB&J Burger, an unexpectedly delicious combination of peanut butter, blueberry jam, American cheese & crispy bacon on two hand-smashed burger patties

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a hand-breaded, 24-hour buttermilk brined sandwich that creates an explosive flavor with a perfect crispy texture

The MEga Pan Pepperoni Pizza, a game-changer with five-cheese blend topped with giant pepperoni, tomato sauce, garlic butter with crispy pan crust made from house-made dough

The Mini Mason Jar Cheesecakes, which come in 3 decadent flavors like OREO, Caramel Apple and Chocolate Hazelnut, that are the perfect sized sweet ending to every meal

"Family Kitchen was developed with extra care, attention to detail and a focus on premium quality ingredients," said Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of Culinary Innovation at Main Event Entertainment. "We're excited for our guests to experience our new menu offerings, which have been seasoned with salt, pepper and love, and added playfulness that customers experience throughout the rest of the Main Event center."

Highlighting the core value of bringing people together to share memorable experiences, Main Event is also launching Family Feasts, with shareable selections for up to five people. Options like "The Classic" or the "Crowd Pleaser" offer a mix-and-match spread of classic homestyle dishes in a bundle. Additionally, there are options for everyone in the family, from choosy to health-conscious eaters, including plant-based patties to the flavorful BLT salad and the No-Bun Burger Bowl, for those who may want a burger without the complements.

"The Family Kitchen was largely inspired by Main Event's brand promise to be a place for families to bond," said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer at Main Event. "From shareable favorites with our Family Feasts to offering something tasty and memorable for everyone in the family, our new restaurant further showcases that Main Event is not only the premiere place to have fun, but also a top-notch place to dine with families and friends."

For images of the new menu items, please click here.

All Main Event locations can be found here: https://www.mainevent.com/locations/.

About Main Event Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 148 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Main Event Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

