NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR INDUCTION CEREMONY

Ceremony Will Also Honor New Jersey Medal of Honor Recipients as 2022 Unsung Heroes

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's best and brightest will once again be front and center.

Danny DeVito is back as host for the 14th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The star-studded virtual event will feature special appearances by Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Snyder-Murphy, Jon Bon Jovi, Melba Moore, as well as a few surprise guests New Jersey would have never predicted!

The one-hour ceremony will premiere at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12 on MY9TV and on the Hall of Fame's YouTube channel and Facebook page, with re-airings on Sunday, November 13 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 at 11 p.m. It will also air on NJ PBS at 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 16.

This year's class highlights New Jersey's vast talent, and includes award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler, legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, former New Jersey Governor Richard J. Hughes, US Women's National Soccer Team star and three-time Olympian Heather O'Reilly and former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.

The Hall of Fame is proud to announce that this year's Unsung Heroes are the Medal of Honor recipients who hail from New Jersey.

The full New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is:

Sports

Ron Jaworski**, Voorhees, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and National Football League (NFL) analyst

Heather O'Reilly, East Brunswick, professional soccer player and three-time Olympic medalist

Performing Arts

Chelsea Handler, Livingston, Award-winning comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate

Max Weinberg, Newark, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Drummer and late-night television legend

Enterprise

Ralph Izzo, Cranbury, businessman and former nuclear physicist

Dr. Roy Vagelos, Westfield, physician and business executive

The Unanue Family, Alpine, Ridgefield Park, founder of Goya Foods

Public Service

Governor Richard J. Hughes*, Florence Township, lawyer, politician, and judge

Dorothea Dix*, Trenton, Nurse and advocate for mentally ill

Arts & Letters

Margaret Bourke-White*, Middlesex, photographer and documentary photographer

Walter Dean Myers*, Jersey City, writer of children's books and young adult literature

Unsung Heroes

NJ Medal of Honor Recipients

*Being honored posthumously.

**Previous inductee but being formally inducted this year.

The 11 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 13 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors , without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org .

