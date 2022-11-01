Olympus Bags a Deal for Liquibox

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce it has agreed to sell Liquibox to Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE). Liquibox is a leading manufacturer of sustainable liquid packaging solutions offering a wide assortment of bag-in-box solutions as well as fluid dispensing fitments to a variety of end markets including food and beverage, consumer products, and healthcare.

Under Olympus' ownership, Liquibox has experienced significant growth including opening a state-of-the-art greenfield facility in Madrid, Spain. Liquibox employs ~1,300 team members across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Manu Bettegowda, managing partner at Olympus, commented: "We are happy for Liquibox to become part of the broader SEE platform and believe this is a transaction where both organizations will benefit from the strategic combination."

"We are thankful for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding management team. We are excited to see what our friends at Liquibox can do with the support of SEE behind them," added Matt Boyd, principal at Olympus.

"Liquibox has thoroughly enjoyed having Olympus Partners as our financial sponsor, strategic sounding board, and trusted advisor. Their support for growth both through internal capital projects as well as acquisitions has been critical to our success," said Ken Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of Liquibox.

The Olympus team included Manu Bettegowda, Matt Boyd, Matt Bujor and Alex Pollera. Olympus was advised by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison and Ty Denoncourt from Harris Williams and Paul Hindsley and Elliot Farkas from William Blair as M&A advisors, received legal representation from Benjamin Clinger and Matt Goulding from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Candice Lockhart from KPMG.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

