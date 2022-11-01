Save the Date for QVC's Biggest Live Shopping Party of the Year

"Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend, November 5-6, will feature celebrity guests, early Black Friday sales, holiday gifts, and live original content on multiple video platforms

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce") across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, is getting in the holiday spirit with the biggest live shopping party of the year. "Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend, November 5-6, will feature dozens of celebrities, fashion designers, hosts, customer favorite brands and special pop-in guests including the Radio City Rockettes®, Idina Menzel, Jill Martin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Bobby Berk, Kim Gravel and more.

Visit QVC.com for a full schedule of the "Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend

The weekend-long event will begin at 12 a.m. EDT on November 5 and run continuously for 49 hours (thanks to the end of Daylight Savings Time) through 11:59 p.m. EST on November 6, with content broadcasting and streaming live across all QVC channels on virtually every platform and device including: QVC, QVC2, QVC.com, QVC's mobile app and social pages and the QVC+ and HSN®+ streaming experience. Shoppers will find amazing holiday deals and early Black Friday sale prices on a curated assortment of items and gift ideas for everyone on their gift list, including unique presents from the latest in tech, beauty, fashion must-haves, mouthwatering foodie finds, stocking stuffers and more. All orders placed during the "Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend are guaranteed to arrive by December 24.

"QVC continues to be the leader in livestream shopping experiences, and we're excited to kick off the holidays in a big way with some of our most beloved brands, top celebrity talent, holiday gifts and amazing deals," said Stacy Bowe, Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC. "The 'Nonstop Holiday Party' will give customers the unique opportunity to connect with their favorite personalities through fun and engaging content, shared stories and experiences that bring products to life. Our vCommerce model allows us to engage with millions of shoppers through interactive video on virtually every platform and device."

Throughout the weekend, there will also be a series of original segments streaming on QVC.com, the QVC mobile app, QVC's Facebook and YouTube pages, and the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience hosted by Mally Roncal, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder of Mally Beauty, and Steve Doss, QVC Program Host. The segments will feature fun and entertaining holiday content with some of QVC's top brands, celebrity founders, program hosts and special surprise guests. Livestreams include:

A performance from the Radio City Rockettes and a live segment from Radio City Music Hall hosted by Jill Martin , lifestyle expert, TV personality and founder of QVC BumbleBella by Jill Martin .

A holiday cocktail recipe with television presenter, singer/songwriter, actress and author Kathie Lee Gifford .

Holiday decorating tips with digital content producer and designer Lauren McBride and décor designer and TV personality Valerie Parr Hill .

Brunch with Babs starring Babs Costello, the home cook and social media sensation.

Holiday party styling with entrepreneur, TV personality and public speaker Kim Gravel and Tony Award-winning actress, singer/songwriter, author and mom Idina Menzel .

Ugly sweater cookie decorating with founder, CEO and lead designer of T. Jazelle jewelry Tiffany Narbonne ; founder and designer of Peace Love World Alina Villasante; and design expert and Emmy®-nominated host of Netflix's "Queer Eye" Bobby Berk .

Gift ideas for the men in your life with actor and star of Netflix's "Bling Empire" (the first Asian American reality show on Netflix) Kevin Kreider .

Getting ready for the holidays with holiday helpers and QVC Program Hosts David Venable and Mary DeAngelis and Tara Tesher , CEO & Founder of Temp-tations.

A gift-wrapping battle with Shanna Chamberlain from tarte cosmetics.

Throughout the holiday season, QVC offers a wide range of seasonal gift-giving shows and gift guides for everyone on your list featuring digital-only brands, celebrity brands, and new and exclusive products. Visit QVC.com for a full schedule of the "Nonstop Holiday Party" weekend and join all the fun across QVC, QVC2, QVC.com, QVC's mobile app, QVC's social pages on Facebook and YouTube, and the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience.

