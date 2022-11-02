New Boozy Baked Apple Pies are made with Angry Orchard's Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider and two apple varieties straight from the brand's Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley

WALDEN, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Thanksgiving this year, Angry Orchard , the nation's leading cider maker¹, is partnering with Brooklyn-based pie shop Four & Twenty Blackbirds to launch limited-edition Boozy Baked Apple Pies made with Angry Orchard's most recent cider innovation: Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider. The new cider, which launched this fall in the brand's Fall Haul Variety Pack, will be incorporated directly into each pie for an extra kick.

Angry Orchard Hard Cider partners with Four & Twenty Blackbirds to release limited-edition Boozy Baked Apple Pies for Thanksgiving. (PRNewswire)

Featuring a sweet blend of juicy apples paired with nutmeg, notes of creamy vanilla ice cream and topped off with buttery, baked flavors, Angry Orchard's Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider tastes just like a classic baked apple pie in a can. To bring those flavors from the can to the dessert plate, the bakers at Four & Twenty Blackbirds created a classic, lightly spiced baked apple pie using two apple varieties – Empire and Jonnamac – grown right on the Angry Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley. Each pie features a silky-smooth caramel sauce that's infused with the bright apple flavor of Angry Orchard's Hard Cider and, for the perfect finishing touch, a toasty, buttery oat crumble on top.

"Cider is the perfect addition to any holiday table, whether paired with the meal or used as an ingredient," said Joe Gaynor, Cider Maker for Angry Orchard. "The love for apples doesn't stop at Cidermaking at our Orchard and we know a good apple pie when we find one. Bringing our seasonal favorite Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Cider with apples grown here on the Orchard to the expert bakers at Four & Twenty Blackbirds, we made a Boozy Baked Apple Pie that's sure to leave a lasting impression for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or any celebration in between."

The Boozy Baked Apple Pies will be available for nationwide delivery via the Four & Twenty Blackbirds website beginning November 2 ($44 with free shipping).

