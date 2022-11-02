Dr. Toby Cosgrove Joins Theator's Executive Advisory Council

Executive Advisor Cosgrove joins forces with Surgical Intelligence Leader Theator to support them in reimagining how healthcare systems can improve the quality of surgical care

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov 02, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator , the creator of Surgical Intelligence, announced today that Dr. Toby Cosgrove has joined the company's Executive Advisory Council. Dr. Cosgrove, Executive Advisor, and former CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic , will use his extensive experience in the US healthcare system to support Theator in its commercial expansion and implementation of its Surgical Intelligence Platform.

Theator created Surgical Intelligence to eliminate the paradigm that where you live determines if you live. Theator's Surgical Intelligence Platform represents a shift in the way surgeons and healthcare systems can improve the quality of patient care. With advanced AI and computer vision technology, the Platform standardizes the routine capture of surgical video data and layers footage from every operation with AI-powered analysis in real time. Surgical Intelligence generates actionable insights that optimize patient outcomes, ultimately raising the standard of patient care.

Dr. Cosgrove, a storied surgeon, and decorated Vietnam veteran, rose through the ranks to lead the Cleveland Clinic, a $5B healthcare system. In his various roles, Dr. Cosgrove focused heavily on enhancing patient care and experience by transforming clinical services into patient-centered, organ- and disease-based institutes and by launching several major wellness initiatives that extended to patients, employees, and communities.

Dr. Cosgrove's broad experience in healthcare as a surgeon, department chairman, and enterprise leader offers Theator a fully-rounded perspective on improving patient care from every angle. Dr. Cosgrove will serve on Theator's Executive Advisory Council.

"Dr. Cosgrove is a proven giant in healthcare, with unmatched experience and extensive understanding of multiple facets of the industry," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-founder of Theator. "Whether about leadership, transparency, the power of data, or innovation, I've realized that Dr. Cosgrove and I share much in common. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Theator team, learn from his expertise, and continue helping healthcare institutions improve the quality of care for the most important surgical stakeholder: the patient."

"I'm looking forward to working with the forward-thinking Theator team to elevate the quality-of-care institutions can provide their patients," said Dr. Cosgrove. "Theator's due diligence in its collaboration with healthcare professionals and institutions is a key ingredient in the effort to improve patient outcomes. Harnessing the power of data and AI through Surgical Intelligence is now an essential component of transforming surgical care, and Theator is at the forefront of that paradigm shift."

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to generate actionable insights which improve the quality of surgical care. By making routine video capture and analysis the standard of care in surgery, Surgical Intelligence derives never-before-seen-insights to help surgeons and hospital systems understand the causes of variability in patient outcomes and reduce it in the future, while also lowering costs and streamlining procedures in the OR. Theator is partnering with leading surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world.

