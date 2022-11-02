LIGHTPATH ENTERS THE MIAMI CONNECTIVITY MARKET WITH 135-MILE ALL-FIBER NETWORK THROUGHOUT REGION

Subterranean Network in Miami Will Be Customer-Ready in January 2023

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced its entrance into the Miami market for fiber connectivity solutions with a 135-mile, all-fiber network throughout the Miami Metro region. Miami marks the second major east coast market that Lightpath has entered over the past 16 months, following Boston in June of 2021.

First phase of Lightpath's 135-mile, all-fiber, network in Miami will be customer-ready in January 2023. (PRNewswire)

Lightpath's entry into Miami will kick off with a 55-mile subterranean network of new, high-count fiber in early 2023.

Lightpath's entrance into Miami will kick off with a 55-mile subterranean network of brand new, high-count fiber that will be ready in early 2023 (yellow on map). The Miami Central Business District (CBD) network will be customer-ready in January 2023, while two rings to the north and west of the CBD will come online in April 2023. Subsequent planned network expansions (red on map) will blanket the entire metro region with an additional 80 route miles of fiber.

"The Miami region is an exciting new market for Lightpath with its robust business centers, a large population of educators and governments, and of course its de facto status as the technological and financial gateway to Central and South America," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath's CEO. "Miami represents the second, major market that Lightpath has entered in less than a year and a half, after successfully operating for more than 30-years exclusively in the New York Metro area. The incredible rate of business growth in Miami demonstrates the opportunity for a new connectivity provider, and we look forward to bringing our unique approach to customer service into the market."

Miami area customers also have access to the entire Lightpath network, consisting of over 20,000 route miles of fiber providing access to over 13,500 service locations. Lightpath long haul services can connect Miami locations to all service locations in New York Metro and Greater Boston, including over 100 northeast data centers and seven cable landing stations. Long haul services can also connect Miami customers to Atlanta, Ashburn, Dallas, and Chicago. Direct connect service to Cloud providers is available in Ashburn, VA and Secaucus, NJ, with Miami peering coming later in 2023.

During the initial rollout of the Miami network, customers will have access to area data centers at 15 NE 9th Street and 36 NE 2nd Street, with six additional area data centers coming online throughout the year. These initial data centers will also provide direct connect services to Cloud providers, connections for Lightpath long haul services, as well as connectivity options for Southern Florida cable landing stations.

The network build-out is being funded with cash on Lightpath's balance sheet and will not have a material impact on the Company's leverage.

"Lightpath has served thousands of the largest enterprises in the country around the New York City area for over 30 years. Now we want to bring that successful recipe to Miami organizations that demand powerful, secure, and reliable connectivity," explained Doug Dalissandro, Lightpath's Chief Revenue Officer. "Lightpath really is different from other service providers. In addition to our incredible network services and reliability, we really take a consultative approach to working with customers. From sales, to installation, and later for support, we take pride in becoming a trusted partner for a customer's network strategy."

Miami area customers will have access to the entire portfolio of Lightpath all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport , Ethernet , Internet Access , Private Networks , Dark Fiber , SD-WAN , Security Solutions , and other Managed Services . Lightpath Voice Services will be available to Miami customers later in 2023.

To learn more about Lightpath in Miami, visit lightpathfiber.com/miami .

Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn. For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com.

About Lightpath:

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations. Visit lightpathfiber.com .

For media inquiries:

JSA for Lightpath

1-866-695-3629 ext. 13

jsa_lightpath@jsa.net

Square logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightpath / Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightpath