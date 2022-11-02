Marquette Bank Welcomes New Board Member

Mary Klingenberger Joins Neighborhood Bank's Board of Directors

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank and subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT), recently announced the addition of Mary Klingenberger to the Board of Directors. Ms. Klingenberger also currently serves as a Director on the Marquette National Corporation Board of Directors, a position she has held since 2015.

"We've been fortunate to benefit from Ms. Klingenberger's community and banking experience over the past seven years," Paul M. McCarthy, Chairman stated. "We know she will continue to provide her unique perspectives in advising Marquette Bank's Board, while also adding to the continuity of governance between both the holding company and the bank."

Mary Klingenberger recently retired as President of Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School where she spent the last decade inspiring young women while leading the all-girls Catholic High School located on the southwest side of Chicago from which she graduated from more than four decades ago.

During her career, Mary served as Director of Gift Planning at Hinsdale Hospital and spent twenty-eight years in banking with BMO Harris. At BMO Harris, she was Division Head for Commercial Lending in Chicago, Illinois; Regional Concurrence Officer in the community bank network; and a Regional President in Hinsdale and the surrounding communities.

Ms. Klingenberger is a graduate of the Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University and of Saint Mary's College. In the past, she has served on the boards of Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Fenwick High School, Wellness House and King-Bruwaert House.

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.069 billion. The Company's banking subsidiary, Marquette Bank, is a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland – offering an extensive line of financial solutions – including retail banking, real estate lending, trust, insurance, investments, wealth management and business banking to consumers and commercial customers. Marquette Bank has 21 branches located in: Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Romeoville, Summit and Tinley Park, Illinois. For more information visit: http://www.emarquettebank.com.

