COP27 and Seven Themes to Watch - An Analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the run up to COP27 a few things are clear. One year ago, there was a palpable sense of optimism heading into COP26 in Scotland. The conference resulted in a mixed bag of decisions on climate, and just a few months later, Russia invaded Ukraine, upending the world just as it was recovering from a pandemic. On top of this, 2022 brought continued constraints to supply chains, higher inflation and rising interest rates, spelling a loss of stability to the global macroeconomy.

"Against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical uncertainties, there are at least seven key things to watch for COP27 in Egypt," said Dan Klein, head of future energy pathways, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Clearly, the first and most pressing question for COP27 centers around what is actually possible in terms of unity and cohesion where chasms are opening due to recession and uneven wealth factors and geopolitics."

At this link, find an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts of the trade-offs, likely back-and-forth negotiations and priority questions to consider at this year's COP27:

Can the world unite around climate right now?

Will COP remain relevant?

Will COP27 provide clarity for voluntary carbon market participants?

Will countries accelerate decarbonization goals?

What is the progress on additional agreements made last year?

What will India do?

Are richer nations willing to finance poorer nations' efforts on mitigation and adaptation?

Roman Kramarchuk, head of future energy analytics, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "Given all of the competing geopolitical, economic and financial pressures – and increasingly domestic-oriented policy directions - a key question arises as to whether COP can remain relevant as the premier forum for shaping the global energy transition that is needed to avoid damaging climate change."

Projected global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts and news teams will be on the ground at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, assisting hosts and attendees' needs for essential intelligence, insights and data. For more on COP27 and the energy transition, visit the Markets Insights section of the website, or the dedicated COP27 updates page.

