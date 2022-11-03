'The Sandlot' Actor, Patrick Renna, Launches HAMBINO ATHLETICS: Nostalgic, Baseball-Inspired Family Clothing Brand + Charitable Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1993, child actor, Patrick Renna became an overnight cultural icon at just fourteen years old when he starred in the legendary baseball movie, The Sandlot . Since then, his face, and his most famous line, "You're killing me, Smalls!" have been plastered on countless t-shirts, posters, mugs, etc. The movie made him one of the most recognizable faces in modern baseball culture.

'The Sandlot' Actor, Patrick Renna , Launches HAMBINO ATHLETICS: Nostalgic, Baseball-Inspired Clothing Brand & Charity

In short, baseball completely changed his life. Being so connected to the sport, he realized early on the profound impact it has on our youth as America's national pastime. In many ways, baseball brings about the things we love most about humanity: drive, dignity, passion, camaraderie, and respect.

Launching November 3rd, HAMBINO is a family-friendly lifestyle RTW brand that captures the good-natured spirit associated with baseball and inspires the continued love of the game.

To build the brand, Renna tapped longtime friend and fashion industry veteran Jessie Willner , founder of Los Angeles-based brand, The Mighty Company . With experience building a brand both visually and organizationally, Willner oversees the production and creative direction of HAMBINO. The brand expertly combines childhood nostalgia with great design and high-quality materials to create a line that is unlike anything else on the market today.

At its core, HAMBINO is a family brand and the product line reflects that. There is a unisex adult collection as well as a kids collection featuring graphic tee-shirts, matching sweatsuits, baseball hats, and crew socks. For the launch all products were made by hand in careful, small batch productions in ethical, local Los Angeles factories. The retail prices range from $30 to $150; sizing is XS-XXL adults, 2T-4T, Youth 6-8.

In addition to the Hambino Athletics launch, Patrick and team have also created the Hambino Foundation which will provide support to young athletes and youth organizations in underserved communities throughout the United States.

ABOUT THE HAMBINO FOUNDATION:

The Hambino Foundation provides support to young athletes and youth organizations in underserved communities throughout the United States. The benefits of organized sports cannot be overstated; building community, learning how to cooperate, and developing self-confidence are just a few ways sports can help young people thrive.

Co-founded in 2022 by Team Hambino (Patrick & Jasmin Renna, Jessie Willner and their partners at Studio 3 Marketing), the Hambino Foundation aims to spread these values across the nation, one sandlot at a time.

