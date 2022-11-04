ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test

Frontier Test includes total prize money of $20,000

1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, will launch a beta test named Frontier Test, which will take place for two weeks, from November 10th to November 23rd.

Players can participate in this blockbuster Frontier Test by signing up on the official website. The test will be in English and available on Android and PC.

This Frontier Test will unveil the core contents of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, from acquiring cards to upgrading them. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA provides fast, dynamic gameplay while featuring in-depth strategy, elements that have been scarce in blockchain games.

Frontier Test will offer prize money to avid participants. A tournament will take place where the participants will have a chance to earn a total of $20,000 worth of rewards, offering a further incentive for more active game testing.

The Test will also be accompanied by ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA's second airdrop, which will feature limited-edition NFT cards of Gilraptor. This NFT card can be acquired in a variety of ways, from a traditional airdrop to various community events.

Z SPOT revealed that the Frontier Test is designed to seek and acquire valuable opinions from the participants to balance the gameplay and prepare for the grand launch.

About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) incorporating units from TV Animations "ZOIDS WILD" and "ZOIDS WILD ZERO" franchises as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store them on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is an officially-licensed project from TOMY Company, Ltd., developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in January of 2023, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan, China, and Korea.

About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore, specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a platform developer for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

[Copyright]

© TOMY /ZW, TX © TOMY /ZW, MBS © TOMY

© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Published by Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

