DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNERS HONORED IN VARIETY'S BUSINESS MANAGERS ELITE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Variety has, once again, recognized Partners Pat Dunn, Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot on their inclusiun its coveted Business Managers Elite list for 2022. According to the publication, those professionals recognized are among the leading advisors to the Entertainment Industry.

"Personal reputations and incredible wealth are at stake when representing high-net-worth individuals, Entertainment-industry executives, talent and those who work behind the camera," says Dunn. "We've been and continue to be successful in leveraging our financial expertise and business savvy to guide our clients through various opportunities and a constantly evolving financial climate."

The feature highlights the firm's work handling various aspects of the entertainment industry, including handling the finances of actors, producers, and "helping companies launch IPOs" in the gaming and NFT business. According to Peyrot, "the streaming explosion takes away big backend paydays." He goes on to mention that "you're seeing less of those big pops, but people are getting a lot of jobs an needing our services."

Dunn is the founding partner of the firm and is an expert in the art of business management, taxation and accounting. He devotes much of his attention to the unique business management and financial needs of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professional service providers and their families, professional athletes and those in the entertainment industry.

Pariser's practice emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals and their businesses.

Peyrot has focused his practice on managing the financial affairs of his writers, directors, actors, producers, musicians, composers, executives, and high net worth individuals and their families. He has extensive experience in dealing with touring bands and international tax issues for US taxpayers working abroad and foreigner taxpayers entering and working in the US.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot is one of Southern California's elite business management and accounting firms. For more than 30 years, their goal has been to transform the financial lives of their clients and their businesses. With their depth and breadth of knowledge, they provide the very highest levels of personal and business financial management and planning. The firm's clients include artists and executives in film, TV and music, as well as athletes, entrepreneurs, innovators, high net-worth individuals and families, and the businesses that they own. To learn more visit https://dppcpa.com/ .

