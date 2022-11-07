Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2022

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on November 14, 2022 before market hours.

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyanksy discussing these results with additional comments and details will be made available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ upon dissemination of the Third Quarter results on November 14, 2022 before market hours.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

