MEYER ACCENT 6-PIECE ESSENTIAL SET NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2022 KITCHEN GEAR AND COFFEE AWARDS

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Labs, the innovation incubator of Meyer Corporation, U.S., has announced that their Meyer Accent 6-Piece Essential Set was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Awards in the multifunctional whizzes category. A full list of winners can be found online at goodhousekeeping.com/kitchengearandcoffeeawards2022 .

Award Winning Meyer Accent 6-Piece Essential Set (PRNewswire)

The winning set is part of Meyer Accent Series , a collection of problem-solving cookware that also won the coveted Red Dot Product Design Award for its innovative, premium design. Meyer Accent Series stands out with several key features, including:

A curated assortment of essential shapes and sizes

Stackable designs with seamless nesting to forever banish cabinet clutter

A smart mix of materials, such as nonstick frying pans for foods prone to sticking and cookware pieces with stainless steel surfaces for searing, simmering, and steaming

Stockpots that feature a special boilover-reducing design to keep spills in check when preparing starchy foods prone to boil-overs

Cookware rims intentionally designed to prevent pesky drips when pouring

Comfortable, heat-resistant silicone handles skillfully engineered to provide the perfect angle and fit for hands of different sizes.

For the ultimate space-saving solution, the Meyer Accent 6-Piece Essential Set offers two stackable and multi-fitting Universal Lids, freeing cooks from a chaotic drawerful of mismatched lids. Additionally, the set is oven-safe to 445 degrees Fahrenheit (Universal Lids to 350 degrees Fahrenheit), suitable for use on all cooktops including induction, and dishwasher-safe. This set is available nationwide at meyer.com , amazon.com , and at retail nationwide.

The Meyer Accent 6-Piece Essential Set sells for a suggested retail price of $249.99 and includes:

2 Qt. Nonstick Open Saucepan with Helper Handle

4.5 Qt. Nonstick Open Chef's Pan with Helper Handle

5 Qt. Stainless Steel Open Stockpot

11-inch Nonstick Open Skillet

Small Universal Lid(fits 6.25-inch, 7-inch and 8-inch cookware)

Large Universal Lid (fits 9.5-inch, 10.25-inch and 11-inch cookware)

The complete cookware collection includes 16 open stock items featuring a mix of metals and finishes, according to the pan's purpose. Heavy-gauge hard anodized aluminum – a superior material for lasting performance and durability – is finished with a contemporary black matte exterior that is complemented by chic touches of contrasting "truffle" gold knobs and other fittings. Ultra-functional and ultra-durable, the frying pans and other select items feature a three-layer nonstick surface made without PFOA, along with nonstick coated rivets for long-lasting food release and effortless cleanup. Other pans, like the 11" (4.5 Qt.) saute, feature stainless steel interiors for ideal searing performance with matching matte black exterior and fittings for a cohesive look.

Grounded in 50 years of cookware manufacturing expertise, and deep study and understanding of what cooks really need and want in their kitchens today, Meyer Labs is a specialized team dedicated to turning insights into delight for the home cook. A diverse and interdisciplinary group of food-loving researchers, designers, and engineers, this team prides itself on using ethnographic research methods to drive their unique designs.

For further information on Meyer Cookware, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, meyer.com . Consumers can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram . The Meyer brand offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit meyer.com/collaboration or email affiliate@meyer.com .

Meyer Cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Meyer, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.