Princess Cruises Unveils 360: An Extraordinary Experience on Discovery Princess; Coming Soon to Enchanted Princess

The Epic, Multi-Sensory Indulgence Features Spectacular Destinations

Invitation-Only, Money-Can't-Buy Experience is Another Benefit for Suite Guests

Brooke Shields Stars as the Voice of the Voyager

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, invitation-only experience from Princess Cruises will soon transport guests nightly to the Mediterranean – no matter where they're actually sailing – engaging all of their senses with the tastes, sights, sounds, touches and fragrances of the Mediterranean. The fully-immersive 360: An Extraordinary Experience is the cruise line's most epic experience ever offered and is now available onboard Discovery Princess and coming to Enchanted Princess in late January.

With the 360: An Extraordinary Experience, guests booked in suite accommodations are invited to embark on a six senses journey showcasing the spectacular hilltops of Santorini, Amalfi Coast, Barcelona and Provence. Through synchronized authentic storytelling, imagery, music, scents, cuisine and stunning visual film, guests are introduced to local ingredients, artisans, passionate purveyors, and culinary methods simultaneously mirrored with a seven-course gourmet experience including wines that emerge from the story of each destination.

"360 is a fusion of master storytelling, world-class cuisine, visual entertainment and ground-breaking technology that manifests in what can only be described as an Extraordinary Experience," said Princess President John Padgett. "360 is a remarkable adventure that immerses our guests into the compelling cultures and flavors of the Mediterranean in a 90-minute celebration of the senses."

With two seatings nightly, the cloaked venue accommodates 20 guests surrounded by LED walls in a circular format that places guests into featured destinations using stunning 4K cinematography. The Mediterranean takes center stage as guests are drawn into the memories of a fellow traveler who relives her adventures and local connections made in each destination as her travel journal comes to life.

360: An Extraordinary Experience is configurable and adaptable, with the Mediterranean taking the debut spotlight. Venue personalization is enabled by the OCEAN platform, the Internet of Things platform that powers the exclusive MedallionClass on all Princess ships, and, in addition, each guest receives a unique and limited "360" Princess Medallion that is only available to guests that have participated in the Extraordinary Experience.

Beloved actress and model Brooke Shields, renowned for her extensive modeling, film and TV careers, in addition to her latest entrepreneurial project Beginning Is Now, a global digital platform and brand inspiring inspire women over the age of 40 to live their fullest lives, is the voice of Bethany, the voyager who takes guests on the sensory journey.

An experience that is as memorable as it is priceless, 360 is currently available exclusively for guests booked in suite accommodations on Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess or for guests sailing on the Discovery Princess or Enchanted Princess that book a future cruise with suite accommodations on any Princess ship including Princess Premier at non-cancelable rates. Invitation access may also be gained from participation in specific "VIP" casino gaming and retail event sailings.

