Sempra Named Trendsetter in Political Disclosure Practices and Accountability for Seventh Consecutive Year

For the seventh consecutive year, Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been recognized as a Trendsetter in corporate political disclosure practices and accountability in the 2022 CPA-Zicklin Index.

The CPA-Zicklin Index is released annually by the Center for Political Accountability (CPA) and the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Research at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. The index measures political disclosure and accountability policies and practices for election-related spending by S&P 500 and Russell 1000 companies, including political spending policies and board oversight. Companies that score 90 points or higher on the index are considered Trendsetters.

"Sempra's performance starts with strong corporate governance and responsible stakeholder engagement," said Lisa Alexander senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra. "Our core value, do the right thing, underpins our sustainable business practices that help drive high performance, capture new opportunities and deliver long-term sustainable value for shareholders and all our other stakeholders."

This year's ranking marks the ninth consecutive year that the company has been ranked in the first tier, representing businesses that scored 80 points or higher. This year Sempra was named a Trendsetter with a score of 94 out of a possible 100.

"Today, investors, employees and customers have come to expect political transparency and accountability from their companies," said CPA President Bruce Freed. "Since 2016, Sempra, has been a Trendsetter in the Index, reflecting its position as a leader in corporate political transparency and accountability among a select few of the world's most valuable companies."

Sempra was also named to Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies" and Fortune's "World Most Admired Companies" lists for 2022, further demonstrating the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. Sempra and its operating companies advance responsible stakeholder engagement through strong governance policies and disclosures that help promote transparency and accountability in political engagement. More information can be found in Sempra's annual corporate sustainability report.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra was named the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance by Investor's Business Daily and is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for four consecutive years. Sempra was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

