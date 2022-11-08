ARTURO BURZIO IS CROWNED THE 2022 ELIT MARTINI MASTER

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening in Athens, Arturo Burzio from the United Kingdom representing Scarfes Bar at Rosewood was crowned elit™ Vodka's Martini Master 2022, as he 'shook off' impressive competition from bartenders representing 9 other countries.

As a 10-time platinum award-winning vodka and advocate of social responsibility, elit™ Vodka paired the best bartenders in the industry from 10 countries (United Kingdom, France, Austria, Spain, Italy, Greece, Israel, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Mexico) to bring the perfect sustainable martini to life and unearth the future of the classic cocktail.

The finals, held at two Michelin starred restaurant Delta, saw some of the best bartenders in the world compete in challenges designed to showcase and test their cocktail skills, knowledge and creativity.

Each of the 10 finalists showcased their interpretation of the perfect sustainable martini presented to a panel of esteemed judges, including Ago Perrone of The Connaught Bar, Sandrae Lawrence from Cocktail Lovers, Maserati MSG Racing's Edoardo Mortara, and elit brand ambassador and awards winning bartender Jack Sotti.

Upon winning, Arturo said: "This has been an incredible experience, I can't believe I'm the 2022 elit Martini Master! There were so many amazing drinks it could have been any one of us who won. I'm looking forward to celebrating and excited for the next 12 months."

Damian McKinney, CEO of Stoli Group commented: "All of our finalists showcased incredible talent, initiative and innovation. They truly blew us away with their creativity and craft, but Arturo really nailed the brief. We're delighted to have him become our 2022 elit Martini Master and we're really looking forward to working with them in the year ahead."

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century.

About elit™ Vodka

Part of the Stoli Group's brands, elit™ Vodka is one of the highest-rated white spirits in the world, receiving 10 platinum awards and has been named as the best vodka of the year on 10 occasions by the Beverage Tasting Institute, Chicago, USA.

