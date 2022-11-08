BEDGEAR® Boosts Balance Performance® Pillow with New Look and 'Softer Hand'; Introduces First Balance Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow in New Shape

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today introduces the new Balance Performance® Pillow and the Balance Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow that include new colors, cover design and shape as well as BEDGEAR's staple smart fabric technologies to help with overheating.

Based on the success of the original Balance Performance Pillow, the new single-chambered Balance and Balance Cuddle Curve pillows ensure consistent comfort and feature a brand-new design with a "softer hand" to it. They both include BEDGEAR's Dri-Tec® moisture-wicking white cover that is extremely soft and is designed in contemporary hourglass stitching. Dri-Tec wicks moisture away from the head, neck and shoulders and disperses it evenly throughout the fabric for quick evaporation to keep the sleeper dry throughout the night. They have silver and lavender Air-X® mesh with lavender piping for a fresher look. Air-X® mesh provides continuous airflow in and around the pillow helping the body regulate its temperature during sleep. Both include Boost® blend, which consists of spring-like foam that is cut and distributed evenly as well as provides soft and elevating support that won't collapse. They also have a zip-off removable and high-efficiency washable cover, creating a clean and healthy sleeping environment.

The newest addition to the Balance pillow collection is the Balance Cuddle Curve. Featuring a crescent shape, Balance Cuddle Curve naturally contours to the curves of the body for enhanced comfort.

"BEDGEAR is always focused on innovation and continually enhances our breathable bedding products, especially on how to eliminate overheating for sleepers," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "Both the Balance and Balance Cuddle Curve Performance pillows are ideal for those who sleep warm and want an exceptionally soft feel to the cover."

Both having elevating support, Balance Performance® Pillow is $99.99 and Balance Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow is $119.99. BEDGEAR's PillowID® quiz helps sleepers find the right personalized fit for any BEDGEAR pillow because it factors body size, sleep position and temperature preference.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

