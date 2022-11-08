Central National Gottesman's (CNG) Kelly Spicers Boosts Converting Business, Acquires Connemara Converting West Coast Operations

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) announced today that its Kelly Spicers division is acquiring the West Coast operations of Connemara Converting, a custom paper and board converting company and supplier to label printers, envelope converters, and paper and packaging distributors.

The acquisition of Connemara expands Kelly Spicers' Custom Converting operation to seven sheeters spread across the West, including Salt Lake City, Seattle, and the Santa Fe Springs, CA, headquarters, where a newly acquired slitter/rewinder will also be located.

"Our North American Distribution business is focused on finding ways to meet the changing demands within the industry, and we are excited to expand our capabilities in the Custom Converting space," said Andrew Wallach, CNG President and CEO. "Our ability to custom cut paper, board, and wide format products creates a clear advantage for our clients."

Custom Converting allows customers to use only what they need by reducing the size of the sheet down to the actual area to be printed, cutting waste by as much as 30% compared to a standard size sheet.

The addition of new equipment and an experienced team of professionals from Connemara's Ontario, CA-based operation underscores Kelly Spicers' commitment to Custom Converting, a legacy service that the company has offered for decades.

"We've been in the Custom Converting space for a long time, so adding Connemara to our existing operations makes sense as we continue to diversify and offer more options to our customers and suppliers," said Jan Gottesman, President of Kelly Spicers. "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the Connemara team and all their expertise to Kelly Spicers."

The Connemara Ontario operations will relocate to the Kelly Spicers Santa Fe Springs facility in early 2023.

With eight regional locations and 29 retail stores serving the Western U.S. and Hawaii, Kelly Spicers is committed to ongoing investment in its core business of paper for commercial printers, packaging, wide format products, and facilities solutions.

About Central National Gottesman Inc.



Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is an $8 billion sales and distribution organization that owns businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products, and metals industries. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG employs 3,000 people in 29 countries around the world. CNG is privately held and builds on more than 136 years of family ownership, market knowledge, and adaptability to create value for clients around the world. To learn more, please visit www.cng-inc.com .

