Fashion and Clothing Designer Isaac Moore to Premiere New Designer Bags During "Box Experience" Gifting Tour

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2005, Isaac Moore, founded the company Isaac and Moore and since it has flourished. Isaac and Moore include designer handbags, clothing, backpacks amongst other items. The brand is housed out of Houston Texas but has been seen in the hands of prominent celebrities worldwide. The uniqueness of the design goes beyond the items, the gift box is a full experience. The box includes four sides that are customized by color, accomplishments, and/or fond moments of the consumer.

Since 2005, there has been multiple designer items amongst those include a lime green, Isaac and Moore backpack. The demand for the item launched a celebrity craze that resulted in a gifting tour that included influencers such as Drake, Antonio Brown, DJ Khaled, Vivica Foxx, and Pastor Smokie Norful to name a few.

Starting December 15th, 2022, Isaac will begin his third tour, traveling the country with new designs and new box experiences for a select few individuals. This tour he plans to incorporate HBCUs, student designers, and impactful leaders of change.

Submissions are open until December 1st, 2022. Anyone can apply for the experience. The goal is to impact creators, extend luxury to all communities of people, and empower people of all ages to follow their dreams.

About Isaac Moore

Isaac Moore was born and raised in Third Ward, Texas, a historical area known for various criminal activities. He had a flair for fashion and a determination to succeed in life, after graduating from Jack Yates Senior High School he attended Texas Southern, in the field of Business. Isaac experienced homelessness for a period of five years shortly after. To support himself, Isaac began to make his dreams of becoming a clothing designer and entrepreneur come to life. In 2005, Isaac took all his savings from working various odd jobs and birthed his own business, Isaac & Moore.

About Isaac & Moore

"What do you give a person who has everything? Moore."

Founded in 2005 in Houston, Texas by designer, Isaac Moore.

