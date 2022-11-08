Jengo Facilities LLC expands nationally to provide facilities services to warehouses and distribution centers in the US and Canada

They deliver integrated facilities management services to the growing logistics industry which includes maintenance, construction, cleaning, and other facilities services.

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Jengo Facilities LLC, a facilities management company began delivering services to distribution centers and warehouses in the US and Canada. Their new partnerships are to provide maintenance, construction and cleaning services at logistics facilities. In 2022, their distribution facilities clients included national and international companies which include a technology company, facilities management company, property management firm and an equipment distribution company.

Jengo Facilities LLC's president, Kwame Watkins explained the importance of this portfolio expansion and industry diversification, "We are excited that our company's strategy to begin providing services to logistics, warehousing, and distribution clients has been successful. We will continue to invest in technologies and talent to service the unique needs of the growing logistics industry". He then went on to share how they are positioned to support the North American logistics industry:

Their national vendor network includes strong local and diverse vendors that are highly responsive to their clients' facility requests.





A world class contact center that delivers excellent customer service, robust analytics and reduced response times for their clients.





Their digital operations platform that is customized for logistics buildings can manage their cleaning and maintenance employees and vendors.





Their accomplished senior leader, Brian McPherson , to provide direct oversight and quality assurance to their portfolio of national logistics facilities. Their national vice president, Brian McPherson is a certified facility manager (CFM), sustainability facility professional (SFP) and facility management professional (FMP) from the International Facility Management Association (IFMA).





Their upcoming partnership with the International Warehouse Logistics Association as a corporate partner.

About Jengo Facilities LLC

A facilities management, maintenance, construction and consulting company. The company initially provided facility consulting and construction services. They have grown to now provide the following facilities services: cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, general maintenance, landscaping and other services. A certified African American and woman owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Instagram or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nzingha Millar

Communications Director

844-500-9698

