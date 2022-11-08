SKLAR KIRSH INCLUDED AS 2023 "BEST LAW FIRM" BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced its inclusion on the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are honored that Best Lawyers included us as one of the nation's top law firms, particularly as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team at the firm."

Law firms included in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2023 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

Sklar Kirsh was recognized as a Tier 1 Law Firm in Los Angeles in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law and recognized regionally in Corporate Law and Bankruptcy Litigation.

Best Lawyers® and U.S. News and World Report have issued their "Best Law Firm" rankings for the past thirteen years.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

