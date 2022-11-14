Gold Data announces 250 Tbps submarine system in the Gulf of Mexico between USA and Mexico for 2025

Gold Data announces 250 Tbps submarine system in the Gulf of Mexico between USA and Mexico for 2025

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Data, a leading, multinational, and award-winning technology company, is proud to announce that it is building the first cable system in the Gulf of Mexico which will connect Miami in Florida with strategic points in Mexico: Mexico City, Cancun, and Queretaro.

This US$150 million investment is the third and final phase of Gold Data's Mexico network expansion. It will complement the company's low-latency underground network which already interconnects the most important Data Centers in the country.

Gold Data 1 will be the first cable to land in

Mexico

in 22 years. This new US-Mexico digital highway will offer the bandwidth capacity and the quality of service

s

required by the market and will play a key part in empowering the fast-growing Data demand in

Mexico

.

The 10-fiber pair cable system will offer more than 250 TBPS of capacity and will be built in partnership with the leading players in the submarine cable market: Orange for the technical design and laying the cable working together with Orange Marine cable ship and Alcatel Submarine Networks; also Ciena for providing the GeoMesh Extreme SLTE and transport technology. Additionally, both Orange have signed agreements to acquire fiber pairs in Gold Data 1's system.

"Our state-of-the-art topology network is revolutionizing Mexico's connectivity by reducing latency by up to 35%, something that is key for enterprises and content providers which are hungry for reliable, low latency, high quality connectivity. In addition, the expansion of this network to the US will be a game changer for Mexico's fast-growing innovators looking for a fresh alternative to Silicon Valley," says Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

Gold Data is rapidly becoming the partner of choice of all mission-critical connectivity requirements, may it be data or video, within Mexico and the LATAM region as a whole.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a multinational award-wining technology company, which focuses on telecommunications infrastructure and services and provides direct connectivity through the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoPs, 76 data centers with presence in 35 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Gold Data relies on its strategic PoPs, diverse subsea capacity and its fully-owned network to deliver the complete end-to-end solution to and from Latin America and the Caribbean for MNCs, global carriers and OTT customers.

For more information, please visit: https://golddata.net/

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 76,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 282 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2022, including 236 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

