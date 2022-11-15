Peraton Awarded $180M in Classified Space Programs

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has secured nearly $180 million worth of classified awards during the second half of 2022. The largest of the awards furthers Peraton's development of a first of its kind integrated mission planning, processing, and infrastructure system for the protection of critical space assets.

"We are deeply committed to the space resilience mission and proud to continue our long-standing support to the government for these high consequence programs," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president, Space & Intelligence sector.

The contracts, representing new and expanded work across the company's Space & Intelligence sector, underscore Peraton's longstanding commitment to support missions of consequence and its relationship with essential government agencies. By leveraging its cleared, technical workforce and advanced mission capabilities, including cybersecurity, information operations, data analytics, hybrid cloud, mission-critical application development and advanced engineering, Peraton will help government customers address an expanded set of complex security challenges.

