Deloitte Names Shipfusion as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Shipfusion has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Shipfusion grew 365 % from 2018 to 2021.

Shipfusion has been the technology and operational partner of many of the largest ecommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies in North America, enabling them to grow their businesses by outsourcing their fulfillment operations to Shipfusion. Whether Shipfusion clients sell purely D2C, on popular marketplaces (such as Amazon, Walmart, and more), or with B2B wholesalers and retailers, clients send inventory to Shipfusion's multi-warehouse fulfillment network, and Shipfusion then fulfills orders as they come in. Clients are able to view their business from Shipfusion's innovative client Portal, which gives companies a single view of their inventory and shipments across all sales channels in real-time.

Shipfusion's chief executive officer, Brandon Luft, credits their powerful technology combined with a focus on customer service with the company's 365% revenue growth. He said, "Many of our clients have experienced exponential increases in demand, and we've enabled them to meet that demand without missing a beat. Our business grows when our clients' businesses grow, and we're proud that our winning combination of the best technology in the business, with the best customer service and fulfillment operation in the industry, has continued to lead the way."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Shipfusion previously ranked #147 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2021.

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Shipfusion

Shipfusion gives brands the best tools possible for building a successful ecommerce operation. Our fully managed and operated warehouses, expert inventory management , and powerful real-time technology lets you focus on fast growth without the stress. Shipfusion combines flexible, reliable fulfillment with powerful, real-time technology. With warehouses located throughout the US and Canada, we make it easy to manage your ecommerce business. To learn more about Shipfusion's technical fulfillment offering, visit www.shipfusion.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

