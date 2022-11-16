Registration Now Open for the Premier Annual NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, announced today that registration is now open for NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo , the industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals. The event is taking place April 17-19 in Baltimore, MD.

NAFA Fleet Management Association (PRNewswire)

The NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo (I&E) is the industry's leading fleet event.

The NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo (I&E) is the industry's leading fleet event with thousands of fleet professionals from every segment of the industry, including corporate, government, public safety, utility, education and more under one roof. The Institute & Expo offers three days of unparalleled learning, impactful conversations, and dynamic products and services from the industry's leading suppliers.

"This is a can't-miss event—from the incredible keynote presentations to an amazing Expo Hall—we have it all," said Raymond Brisby, CAFM, NAFA Board President. "This event is a welcome place to forge new connections and strengthen existing ones, all while exploring innovative ways to manage your fleet's operations."

This year's I&E will feature several new additions. CAFM Live , a live instruction program for advanced fleet education, will cover all eight CAFM certification modules. With this new add-on program, attendees will be able to accelerate their preparation for the Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) examination. This program will take place April 16-19.

Back by popular demand is NAFA Leadership Development Institute: Making the Transition from Manager to Leader where attendees will gain helpful strategies and crucial answers to assist with difficult dilemmas. This course will take place April 16-17.

View the NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo program and register today . More info on the speakers and sessions will be available over the coming months.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.6 million vehicles that drive an estimated 50 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $100 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Heather Schaefer

Director, Marketing and Business Development

hschaefer@nafa.org

Visit NAFA online at www.nafa.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAFA Fleet Management Association