Universal Engineering Sciences Appoints Benjamin P. Butterfield as General Counsel

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Taps Top Talent to Strengthen Senior Leadership Team and Support its Accelerated Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a privately-held national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has appointed Benjamin P. Butterfield to the role of general counsel. Ben has significant experience with a wide array of legal issues including commercial transactions, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, internal audit, risk management, compliance, and labor and employment. With more than 35 years of legal experience, Ben has served as a trusted advisor to senior leadership teams of public and private companies and a wide range of diverse stakeholders.

"Ben strengthens our existing leadership team with his strong business acumen and experience leading transformational change in large organizations," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "We're thrilled to have him join our organization; he has a proven record of success, is a talented leader, and a great fit with our culture and values."

Ben most recently served as SVP and General Counsel of APTIM, where he provided a full spectrum of legal support to business leadership in the areas of contract formation, dispute resolution, risk management, and more. Prior to his role at APTIM, Ben served as chair of the corporate and securities practice group at Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed, P.A. where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, general corporate law, and complex commercial agreements. Ben also worked for The PBSJ Corporation (now WS Atkins), James Hardie Industries, Lennar and Hughes Supply (now HD Supply).

"I'm excited to join UES as they are poised to make a tremendous impact nationally," Ben said. "The nation's commitment to infrastructure spending is at an all-time high and UES provides the opportunity to build stronger communities across the country."

Ben received a law degree from Stetson University College of Law and a bachelor's degree in history from Covenant College.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,400 professionals across more than 70 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients across many industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, and residential. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group for 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media.

