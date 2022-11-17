BioArctic expands portfolio with alpha-synuclein Brain Transporter project

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) today announced that the company is expanding its alpha-synuclein project portfolio. The new project, PD-BT2238, combines a selective alpha-synuclein oligomer targeting antibody with BioArctic's proprietary Brain Transporter technology, to increase exposure of the antibody in the brain, with the aim of increasing efficacy of a potential treatment in Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the nervous system. The first symptoms could be barely noticeable tremors of a hand or a leg. As the disease progresses, people may develop difficulties walking and talking, experience mental and behavioral changes such as sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties and fatigue.[1] Today, several symptomatic treatments are available, but no disease modifying alternatives exists.

BioArctic's aim is to develop an antibody treatment targeting soluble aggregated forms of alpha-synuclein, a protein that is genetically and neuropathologically linked to Parkinson's disease and believed to be an important initiating factor in the disease development. The PD-BT2238 project is a second-generation alpha-synuclein antibody, combining an oligomer-selective alpha-synuclein antibody with BioArctic's Brain Transporter technology, designed to improve brain exposure.

"BioArctics proprietary Brain Transporter technology has the opportunity to improve brain exposure and thereby the efficacy of biologic treatments for various neurodegenerative diseases. We are therefore very excited to also bring this technology into our Parkinson's disease project portfolio," says Gunilla Osswald, BioArctic's CEO.

BioArctic's alpha-synuclein frontrunner BAN0805 is currently in preparation for phase 2, while potential partnerships are being explored. Phase 1 data showed that BAN0805 was well tolerated, supporting continuation into phase 2 with once-monthly dosing.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

