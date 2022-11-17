Clearcover Debuts As No.50 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Insurtech leader continues momentum as agents, partners and customers look to digital-first services

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearcover, Inc., the next-generation car insurance company, today announced it ranked No. 50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. This is the first time since its inception in 2016 that Clearcover has been featured on the prestigious list.

"We're honored to receive this distinction from Deloitte, which recognizes the years of hard work and dedication that the entire Clearcover team has put into building a company and products we are proud of," said Clearcover Co-founder and CEO Kyle Nakatsuji. "We're a business committed to becoming the digital auto insurer of choice and a place on this list symbolizes our ability to stand out in today's industry."

The company's success is attributed to its digital-first approach to car insurance, incorporating technology into every step of the process to ensure seamless experiences from start to finish. Earlier this year, the company launched Car Care, the first offering of the Clearcover Advantage™ benefit that allows Clearcover to offer even more value to customers beyond their car insurance coverage. Its industry-leading mobile app powered by ClearAI® enables simple customer self-service, making it possible to make payments, renew coverage and file a claim in just minutes.

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice.

This top recognition comes on the heels of Clearcover ranking No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America list and being recognized as a "Top 10 Insurtech Platform to Watch in 2022" by InsurTech Magazine.

The company is hiring across the U.S. in a variety of fields, with a focus on claims, engineering and data and analytics. To learn more, visit: clearcover.com/careers.

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the next generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with the industry's fastest claims experience. The company was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham and has raised more than $300 million in funding. For more information, visit Clearcover.com.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fin tech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

