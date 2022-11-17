History in the Making: TITLE Boxing Club Announces International Deal Across Nine Countries

Leading Authentic Heavy Bag Boxing Fitness Brand Goes Global with Master Franchise Deal

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the world's leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout, has signed the brand's first international deal that will bring its presence to nine countries. As the largest deal in TITLE's history, the agreement puts the brand on the fast track to its development goal of having 300 clubs open by 2025.

TITLE Boxing Club Goes International with Master Franchise Deal for Nine Countries. (PRNewswire)

Making history is master franchise representative Hurst Kopp, a military veteran whose passion for boxing was founded during his time managing professional boxers and mixed martial artists. After graduating from Washington State University and later completing post graduate studies, Kopp spent time working in big tech before deciding he wanted to pursue an opportunity that combined his experience with his passion. This led him to a career within the boxing industry – and specifically to southeast Asia where a lot of boxing talent resided.

"Having worked in international business development for the last decade, I really understand how these countries perceive fitness," said Kopp. "The relationships I've built during this time played a role in bringing this deal to life. I have also surveyed the landscape, and completed extensive research on these economies coupled with boots-on-the-ground-efforts to ensure TITLE Boxing Club was the right brand."

The nine countries being added to TITLE Boxing Club's roster are: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Asia has seen significant revenue growth in the health and fitness market in recent years, with a nearly 25% increase from 2021 to 2022. As the industry continues to grow throughout Asia and beyond, TITLE is making its international mark at the right time.

"Currently, there are some concepts that allow you to punch some bags as a side workout – but it's far from the true authentic boxing workout that is TITLE," adds Kopp. "These countries are a few years behind the U.S. in terms of innovation, so the boom of studio concepts is just beginning."

TITLE Boxing Club expects four existing clubs in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore to be operating under its name by end of year. These clubs will be completely re-branded to TITLE in Q1 2023, with additional clubs being transitioned throughout the remainder of the year.

"This international deal allows us to bring authentic boxing fitness to the masses," said Todd Wadler, CEO of TITLE Boxing Club and Co-Founder of BoxUnion. "We have made a lot of improvements to our system throughout the last 22 months, and this momentous agreement is just one of the results to come out of our work. This is a pivotal moment for the brand that will project us into a new era."

As the leading authentic heavy bag boxing club, TITLE Boxing Club offers a workout designed to build your fitness, control your breathing, and clear your mind. With more than 130 clubs nationwide and a well-regarded digital subscription service, TITLE Boxing Club On Demand, members can work out anytime, anywhere.

For more information on TITLE Boxing Club and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://titleboxingclub.com/franchise/ .

About TITLE Boxing Club

TITLE Boxing Club is the world's leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout designed to build your fitness, control your breathing, and clear your mind. The boutique fitness franchise specializes in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 130 locations and 40,000+ members. TITLE Boxing Club also allows consumers to workout anytime, anywhere through their digital subscription service, TITLE Boxing Club On Demand.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman PR, mbeaumont@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

TITLE Boxing Club, the world’s leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout. (PRNewsfoto/TITLE Boxing Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TITLE Boxing Club