Viatris Named U.S. In-House Legal Team of the Year for Intellectual Property Litigation by LMG Life Sciences

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named the winner in three categories at the 10th annual LMG Life Sciences 2022 Americas Awards, highlighting companies, law firms and legal practitioners behind the most innovative and challenging life science work in the regulatory, corporate, intellectual property and litigation areas.

Viatris received the recognition as U.S. In-House Legal Team of the Year for Intellectual Property Litigation after achieving significant victories in several patent litigation matters. Those included favorable outcomes relating to generic Tecfidera and generic Lantus, as well as cases establishing new law regarding the appropriate venue for pharmaceutical patent litigation. Additionally, Viatris cases relating to generic Tecfidera and venue, which both succeeded in appellate court, were recognized by LMG as Hatch-Waxman Impact Cases of the Year.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized with such a prestigious award, especially when considering the caliber of the other nominated in-house legal teams," said Brian Roman, Global General Counsel, Viatris. "Our Intellectual Property Litigation group has always operated on the foundation of respecting legitimate, valid intellectual property rights. We not only have a strong track record of defending Viatris' own IP, but also enjoy unparalleled success in discerning and defeating weak or invalid patents as others assert them in attempts to gain unearned monopolies and erect unjustified barriers. I'm incredibly proud of the many contributions to IP law that our team has made through its courtroom victories while clearing the way for patients to gain access to Viatris' high quality, affordable medicines.

"I also congratulate Jill Ondos, Deputy Global General Counsel and head of all litigation for Viatris, and Tom Jenkins, our Global Head of IP Litigation, for their unceasing commitment to excellence and to fulfilling our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, regardless of geography or circumstance. It is truly a pleasure to see our entire IP litigation team be recognized as In-House Legal Team of the Year."

Being recognized by LMG follows previous accolades for Viatris, comprising inclusion on

Forbes'

list of World's Best Employers 2022,

Fortune's

Change the World list,

Newsweek's

America's Most Responsible Companies, a

Great Place to Work ®

certification in

India

,

Capital Magazine's

Best Employers in

France

list,

HR Asia's

Best Companies to Work for in

Asia

(

Taiwan

) ranking,

GoodCompany's

Top 40 Best Workplaces to Give Back 2022 in

Australia

, and

Top Employers Institute

, a global authority on excellence in HR practices, certifying Viatris as one of the 101 top employers in

China

, among others.

To learn more about Viatris' award-winning culture, please visit the company's careers site. Also available is its 2021 Sustainability Report, which outlines the company's 2021 awards, achievements and progress across key areas including access and global health, employees, environmental stewardship and community engagement and includes details on Viatris' continued efforts to support employees and their families while maintaining a stable supply of medicines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions, and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

