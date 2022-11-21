Aya Healthcare receives top honor for Best Workplace from The San Diego Union Tribune

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the largest provider of healthcare staffing services and software in the U.S., was named the top workplace in the large company category by the San Diego Union Tribune. This is the ninth consecutive year Aya made the renowned list, and the second time receiving this top honor. In addition, Aya's president and CEO, Alan Braynin, was recognized with a leadership award for his excellence in building and maintaining a people-first culture.

Top Workplaces is the nation's leading employer recognition program that celebrates companies that offer more than great benefits and vacation time — they also ensure team members feel valued, heard and empowered. The San Diego Union Tribune's Top Workplaces Award rankings are based on confidential employee feedback from small to large companies in the region.

"We're people powered at Aya and are extremely proud of the work our team does each and every day," said Amber Zeeb, Chief People Officer, EVP, Global Employee Services & Infrastructure, at Aya Healthcare. "Our cutting-edge technology, coupled with our innovative and forward-thinking team, has truly transformed the healthcare staffing industry to positively impact millions of lives across the country."

Aya invests heavily in its employees to ensure their overall health and wellbeing, which includes a robust medical plan, weekly wellness classes, unlimited vacation time and frequent company-wide events to celebrate and gather as a team. Aya employees are committed to giving back and improving the quality of life for the communities they serve. Aya offers a generous philanthropic matching program and numerous opportunities throughout the year to volunteer and make a lasting impact.

Aya Healthcare is headquartered in San Diego, California, with additional offices throughout the U.S. A majority of Aya's employees have the option of working in the office or remotely. Aya is always searching for top talent to join their industry-leading team. If you're interested in a career that allows you to make an impact every day, apply today: https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers.

About Aya Healthcare:

Aya Healthcare is a data-driven market leader in healthcare staffing. Through its transformative use of technology and digital engagement, Aya has become the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. Aya's managed marketplace hosts the largest pool of active job seekers with algorithm-driven personalized touchpoints to drive further engagement and adds transparency and unrivaled efficiency to healthcare systems. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

