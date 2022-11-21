InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Prevent Drunk Driving (LAX 1454)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have had a DUI and I wanted something to be a safety net to prevent it from happening again," said an inventor from West Covina, Calif., "so I invented the LOCK OUT."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention helps curb drunken driving-related accidents on roads and highways to make travel safer for all motorists by keeping an unfit person from driving. It could help reduce serious vehicular damage, higher insurance costs, injuries, and possible fatalities as well as prevent the suffering and heartache that is often associated with impaired driving accidents. Reliable, safe and convenient the device would be tamperproof, and applicable to virtually any motor vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp